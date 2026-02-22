cape may - lewes ferry M/V Delaware

M/V Delaware after repairs

LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has announced the cancellation of several crossings as a winter storm barrels down on Delmarva. 

On Sunday, Feb. 22, officials with the ferry said the following departures had been cancelled due to weather:

-Sunday 6 p.m. departure from Cape May

-Sunday 7:45 p.m. departure from Lewes

-Monday 7 a.m. departure from Cape May

-Monday 8:45 a.m. departure from Lewes

Officials say that passengers with reservations affected by these cancellations should check their emails for more information.

You can stay up to date on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s schedule on their website here

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you