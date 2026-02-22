LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has announced the cancellation of several crossings as a winter storm barrels down on Delmarva.
On Sunday, Feb. 22, officials with the ferry said the following departures had been cancelled due to weather:
-Sunday 6 p.m. departure from Cape May
-Sunday 7:45 p.m. departure from Lewes
-Monday 7 a.m. departure from Cape May
-Monday 8:45 a.m. departure from Lewes
Officials say that passengers with reservations affected by these cancellations should check their emails for more information.
You can stay up to date on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s schedule on their website here.