Capitol Christmas Tree

The 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico.

 Architect of the Capitol

DOVER, DE - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be making a brief stop on Delmarva during its 4,000 mile journey from Alaska to the West Lawn in Washington D.C. for a decades-long tradition.

This year’s Capitol Christmas Tree is an 80-foot-tall Sitka spruce selected from Wrangell, Alaska and is traveling 4,000 miles to D.C. to stand on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The tradition of placing a Christmas tree on the West Lawn began in 1964 when then-House Speaker John W. McCormack suggested the idea, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

Officials at the Dover Air Force Base (AFB) say the 2024 Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as the “People’s Tree,” will be on the Base in front of Major George S. Welch Elementary on Hawthorne Drive on November 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Students, families, and anyone with base access will be able to view the tree, sign the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree banner, and learn about the history of the People’s Tree tradition.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you