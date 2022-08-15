Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge

SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert.
Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night.
Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street, and Bradford Street. Police are encouraging everyone to keep their car doors locked.
Doris Melson and her neighbor both had their cars ransacked at 3 a.m. Melson says her neighbor spent the next day replacing all of her bank cards and found their car insurance information, floating down the road.
"There has been other break-ins and car alarms going off at Hickory and Nylon Boulevard," says Melson. "This time it's different. They are hitting multiple places throughout the night. And now we have heard that Laurel is getting hit, too. I think that's kind of sad."
Kim Beard and her family, fortunately, have not been victims of a break-in. Beard says her husband checks the car and the windows every night. They also remind their daughters to do the same.
"We have two college-aged daughters and that is all they hear from us. Like, 'Make sure you do not leave your purse or your wallet in your car. Do not leave your windows down and do not leave your keys visible,'" says Beard.
Those we spoke with say it's disappointing that this is happening in their neighborhood. They hope the person or people responsible are found soon.