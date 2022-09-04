KENT COUNTY, Del.- A woman's car was shot in a road rage incident late Saturday night in the Smyrna area.
Delaware State Police says that a 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on S. Dupont Blvd. near Twin Willows Rd. in the Cheswold area, when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder just before midnight. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the woman on the road. When she began to pass the SUV, her car was shot. The SUV then drove away from the scene toward an unknown destination.
The woman was not injured.
There is no make, model, or driver description for the red SUV that left the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.