Car Slammed Into Local Business

SEAFORD, De.- Around 9 p.m. Monday night, a car slammed into Butler's Sewing Center.
Edward Butler, the owner, is devastated. He says, "Our family has been a part of it. I hate to see this happen because lots of people depend on us."
Although Butler does not know when they can start repairing and working again, he hopes they can start as soon as possible. "It's been a good while. To see something so unnecessary happen and you don't know when you're going to get it fixed, is sad", says Butler.
Patrons of the local business say, this is heartbreaking. Maria Brooks says, "Just about everyone that lives in Seaford, probably at some point, have used it. They have just been a staple in our town. I think everyone is just devastated. There are so few businesses in this shopping center. It is just heartbreaking."
"The car crashed into this building next to us. We ran in, grabbed the phone, called the cops, and made sure that they got here. We were scared ourselves. I didn't really know what to do. I was just scared. They came and took care of the situation", says Breasia Walston. Walston is the assistant manager of Dollar Tree. She was working when she heard the crash.
Butler says he is thankful for the Sussex County technical Rescue Team and Fire Department.