MILFORD, DE— Milford is growing fast, and city leaders say some areas are harder for emergency crews to reach. To address that, the Carlisle Fire Company plans to open a new substation to shorten response times.
As the city expands — especially in the southeast section — Mayor Todd Culotta says faster emergency response is becoming increasingly important.
"That southeast part of town is our master plan where we've designated a lot of the residential growth."
Currently, the Carlisle Fire Company operates from its main station on Front Street, which Culotta says is no longer as accessible to many of the new neighborhoods.
"Where the fire station currently is, it's not necessarily accessible to the new growth we see, particularly in the southeast part of town."
That is why the Carlisle Fire Company is preparing to use an existing building on Cedar Beach Road as a substation by early 2026.
The Delaware State Fire Commission has authorized the building for temporary use, though the fire company says it will need to make modifications to meet safety standards.
The fire company says the substation, to be located behind Mohawk Electric, will serve as a hub for fire protection on Milford's southeast side, where significant development is planned in the coming years.
In a written statement to WBOC, Carlisle Fire Company President Lewis Sacks said, "We know that the growth of houses and businesses on that side of our district is in the works over the next couple of years, and we want to be able to provide fire protection. We hope to be able to occupy the building after meeting the guidelines set forth to operate in it by early 2026."
For neighbors like Kathleen Quinn, who lives right across from the proposed site, she said the project brings peace of mind, knowing help would be close by.
"Truly, safety is the biggest piece. If you have a fire, someone's here right away. A lot of us are elderly."
Quinn says having emergency crews nearby could be life-saving, as they could reach residents within seconds of a call.
"That would be instant — not down the road, not five miles."
The Carlisle Fire Company told WBOC that there are no plans to make the substation permanent, and details about funding will not be released at this time.