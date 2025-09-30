SALISBURY, Md. -- Video of a fight between two students at Parkside High School has recently gained traction on social media. It's now sparking conversations about threats of violence and racism.
In the video, you can clearly see the fight between a white and a black student. The thirteen-second snippet is full of chaos and curse words, one of which was the "N-word".
The white student goes on to threaten to shoot the other student.
"We don't think any of these kids should be fighting, nor should they be hurling hurtful words at one another," said Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico County NAACP.
However, Brooks said the most alarming part of the video is the threat of violence.
"We live in a rural community surrounded by guns, and so for a student to repeatedly say, I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to kill you, and then add on the racial slurs to it, that cannot stand."
Brooks said both students should be punished for their role in the fight, but she wouldn't go as far as determining what that punishment should be. She said that it is up to the school district.
Wicomico County Public Schools sent us the following statement:
Wicomico County Public Schools was made aware of a video showing an altercation between two students at Parkside High last week.
School administration and school safety personnel took immediate action to resolve this incident. This matter was addressed and continues to be handled in accordance with the Code of Conduct, and we will work cooperatively with law enforcement as necessary to thoroughly investigate this matter.
Please understand that these behaviors are entirely unacceptable. We urge parents to address expectations with their child to ensure appropriate conduct moving forward and to support their continued enrollment in our schools.
On this day and every day, our number one priority is the safety of our students, and it is a responsibility that we take very seriously. We thank those who shared their concerns about the video so that this matter can be addressed quickly.
The Code of Conduct clearly states that fighting or attacks on adults or students can result in out-of-school suspension or expulsion.