CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own.
On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life.
CPL Nagel was a six-year law enforcement veteran of the Sheriff's Office. Before that, he was on active duty in the Army for two years, and was a Corporal in the Army Reserves at the time of his death.
He was also assigned a School Resource Officer for Colonel Richardson High School, where he graduated in 2013.
There is no information yet regarding funeral arrangements.