DENTON, Md. — Caroline County Child Protective Services is under internal investigation by the Maryland Department of Human Services following allegations that the agency mishandled its response to a recent case.
While state officials could not provide specifics about the case in question, Caroline County Sheriff Donald Baker says concerns over CPS's after-hours response have become a growing and troubling trend.
“From the times of 8 to 4, we usually have a robust response with them," Baker said. "But any time on weekends or after normal business hours, they tend to want to handle most things over the telephone, instead of responding to law enforcement.”
Sheriff Baker detailed multiple recent incidents where CPS, in his opinion, did not promptly handle a situation,
“We’ve had several recent incidents, where the department just wanted to handle things over the phone — and not respond to child abuse investigations, allegations of child sex abuse" Baker said. "Allegations where we had infant deaths — whether it be drowning or some other tragedy in the home. Where they were absolutely invited to the scene and did not want to respond,” he said.
According to Baker, CPS agents seemingly rely on law enforcement officers to handle child safety until a caseworker arrives — something CPS policy allows within a 24-hour window. But Baker says that standard is being misused.
“That is a floor, not a ceiling — they absolutely can respond out that minute and they do not have to wait 24 hours," he said. "The problem is getting social services to the table to actually want to come out after hours is absolutely an issue in Caroline County."
Baker argues this puts law enforcement, and more importantly, vulnerable children, at a disadvantage.
“Law enforcement is responsible for the criminal aspect of the investigation — and child protective services is responsible for the safety and well-being of the children living in the homes,” he said. “So, you know, our focus is the criminal aspect — and social services is the child’s welfare and safety of them. So it puts us in a dual role as far as that goes.”
WBOC reached out to Caroline County Social Services for comment, which is managed by the state. They directed us to the Maryland Department of Human Services.
In a statement, DHS Press Secretary Lilly Price confirmed the internal investigation and said in part:
“The safety and well-being of Maryland’s children is our highest priority, and local departments of social services respond to every report of alleged child abuse or neglect.
The Department is internally investigating the response in question and is committed to holding ourselves accountable. We will address any systemic issues that are identified.”
Sheriff Baker says his office is working with state partners to resolve the issue, including efforts to clarify guidelines and protocols for CPS after-hours response.