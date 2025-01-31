PRESTON, MD — A local poultry farm is urging the community to take avian influenza seriously following confirmed cases in the Delmarva region. Sandy Higdon, the office manager of Carr's Creek Farm, took to Facebook to bring attention to drivers trespassing into biosecure areas of their property.
"Please do not drive through this driveway," Higdon posted. "If you bring AI [avian influenza] onto our property with your vehicle you can jeopardize my families way of life."
The highly contagious virus can be spread from flock to flock, surrounding wildlife, as well as on by equipment, clothing and the shoes of caretakers, according to Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Higdon said she has been taking extra precautions to prevent contamination, including cleaning her vehicle on a daily basis before going to work.
Despite blocking the driveway between the poultry houses with cones, Higdon said there has still been unnecessary trespassing.
"We noticed yesterday that a FedEx truck went through even though we have the cones up," Higdon said. "It makes you wonder if they understand the urgency of the virus."
Higdon said she is not only concerned for the impact a potential infection would have on Carr's Creek, but on her neighboring farmers and the local businesses they support.
If we were to get the flu, every farmer around here is subject to not be able to receive birds," Higdon said. "It isn't just the financial we lose out, it's our neighbors are losing out; everybody's losing out."