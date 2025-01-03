Snow plow

DENTON, MD - Crews across Caroline County are gearing up for the anticipated winter storm as residents take precautions to stay safe and prepared.

In Greensboro, public works employees are conducting precautionary checks on snow plows to ensure they are ready for deployment.

"We're making sure that all the snow plows are operational, all of them are hooked up, greased, lubricated, make sure all the lights and everything works," said Brandon Cunningham, the supervisor of Greensboro Public Works.

Salt has already been spread on roads as part of the county’s preparation for the storm's potential impact.

"Well, we're hoping to keep the roads clear, but again, we're not sure yet what we're gonna get. It's depending. If we get freezing and snow on top of it, that's gonna make it worse. We're just making sure we have staffing, the units are ready, the stations are ready, and everybody's gonna be ready to go," said Doug Jones, division chief for Caroline County Emergency Services.

Meanwhile, in Denton, some residents are taking their own steps to prepare for the storm. For many, staying home is the plan.

"I'm planning on staying in until like mid-May when it warms up. As far as the storm, we're here with plenty of bread and toilet paper," said Denton resident Margie Reddish.

"We're ready for it. So we've got a lot of wood stocked in, water stocked in. We've got to pick up a little more ice melt and a few things from the grocery store, but [we] enjoy riding it out, actually," said Cherry Kellough, another Denton resident.

Both Greensboro Public Works and Caroline County Emergency Services emphasize the importance of staying off the roads if travel is not necessary.

"If you don't have to go out, we don't know what this storm is bringing, so if you don't have to go out, stay home. Take another snow day, another vacation day, another winter break day," said Cunningham.

Officials noted that if snowfall reaches three inches, snow plows will be dispatched across the county to clear the roads. With all hands on deck, Greensboro and Caroline County crews are prepared to tackle whatever challenges the storm may bring.

