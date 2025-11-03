Shots Fired

GOLDSBORO, MD– The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired and reckless driving early Saturday.

Deputies responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Day Road and East Cherry Lane just after 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Dispatchers reported multiple trucks performing burnouts and mud bogging in a field, causing damage, according to a press release.

The Sheriff's Office says those involved were gone when deputies arrived.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene reported hearing shots fired and investigators say they determined a house on River Road was struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-479-4128.

