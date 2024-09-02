CAROLINE COUNTY, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office announced the retirement of K9 Mattis.
Mattis, a 8-year-old Bloodhound, partnered with Cpl. Mark Hopkins, retired on August 26th, 2024. His retirement comes after collaborating on over 100 tracking missions across Caroline County and throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says that Mattis has made a significant impact in locating missing persons through his "exceptional abilities and unwavering dedication". His work brought many people to safety.
K9 Mattis has also been a beloved presence and visitor at community and school events over the years. The sheriff's office said "The support and admiration received by K9 Mattis and Cpl. Hopkins have been instrumental in their successful operations and community engagements."