CAROLINE COUNTY, DE - Caroline County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an alleged assault on Monday, April 8th in Ridgely, Maryland.
Caroline County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to the 500 Block of Sunset Boulevard in Ridgely shortly after 3pm in reference to a reported assault.
Authorities say deputies met the victims in the case, those victims stated that a female suspect threatened them with a knife during an altercation. Officials located the suspect and during an interview, located the knife in the suspect's residence.
The suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault and reckless endangerment. She was later released on $5,000 unsecured bond.