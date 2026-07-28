DENTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the retirement of K-9 Kazi after more than eight years of service.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kazi began her career in January 2018, going on to serve with three handlers and being deployed more than 500 times.
Police say Kazi deployed 167 times with Cpl. Flaig between January 2018 and October 2021. She then completed 143 deployments with Cpl. Hampton before being partnered with DFC Kintop in October 2022. Kazi and Kintop deployed together 201 times.
The Sheriff’s Office says Kazi assisted with numerous arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and currency while also helping to locate several missing people.
Kazi completed approximately 1,878 hours of training during her career. Outside of enforcement duties, she participated in community demonstrations, public events, and educational programs, the Sheriff’s Office says. In recent years, she also provided comfort to residents and deputies following difficult calls.
Kazi officially retired Tuesday, July 28. Sheriff Donald L. Baker Jr. awarded her the honorary rank of corporal in recognition of her service. Corporal K-9 Kazi will remain with DFC Kintop and his family during her retirement.
Those wishing to honor Kazi and her service are asked to donate to the K-9 Compassionate Care Fund, which helps cover veterinary expenses for retired Maryland law enforcement K-9s. Donations can be made through the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office to the attention of K-9 Compassionate Care Fund.