Caroline Pride And Caroline County Commissioners Clash

DENTON, Md. - Tensions are growing between Caroline County Commissioners and Caroline Pride.
It stems from an exchange during this month's June 6 County Commissioner meeting.
The president of the LGBTQ organization, Caroline Pride, questioned why the county isn't proclaiming June as its pride month this year.
Angel Perez, the CEO and President of Caroline Pride says he's disappointed with the way the commissioners handled his concern. He feels they don't support the LGBTQ community.
During the meeting Commissioner President Travis Breeding said, "My opinion is, it's not the business of Caroline County to be involved with a personal choice."
Perez replied "It's not a choice for me to be gay, I was born this way."
In previous years the county has proclaimed June as its pride month but this new government has created new proclamation guidelines. In a quote the Commissioners say, "everyone should be treated fairly, and local government should not comment or take a stance regarding someone's personal lifestyle."
But Perez expressed that it's not a lifestyle choice. He says, "when you refuse to do those things and the way they expressed their opinions in the meeting made me feel like that we are not included in those decisions. That we are not included in those thoughts." Perez added, "having the highest leaders in this community, which I respect, talk to me like that and tell me to my face who am is just a choice, it was tough."
Emotions escalated during the meeting.
Perez said, "but you guys also can not come here and tell the community its okay to segregate and separate."
To which Breeding responded, "We did not say that."
Perez said, "That's the message you're sending out there."
Breeding said, "It is not. If you're reading that into it then you're reading into the wrong message. The message is, you have freedom to live your life how you want to live your life. And me, I am not going to get involved in that. We have plenty of other business that we're going to get ready to do here. So this is done, thank you very much for coming in."
After the meeting on June 6, Caroline Pride demanded an apology from the Commissioners. The commissioners sent a reply letter highlighting the similar quote, "everyone should be treated fairly, and local government should not comment or take a stance regarding someone's personal lifestyle."