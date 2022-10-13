DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances.
House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless.
The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support from Delaware's State Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses can no longer require customers to use automated machines to convert cash into prepaid cards or have fewer checkout lanes for customers paying with cash.
The bill also says retailers cannot charge extra for cash payments.
The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce provided a statement in support of the new law:
"Businesses, such as retailers, recognize the need to provide consumers with payment options like cash, which some prefer and others rely upon because they are unbanked. We support HB299 because payment options allow businesses to serve everyone and consumers to purchase needed products or services by whatever means they chose to pay."
Some local business owners in Kent County said they prefer cash.
"We want clients and customers to do what is most convenient for them," said Jessica Thomas of My Roots Boutique in Downtown Dover.
Although the new law is widely supported, there are some people who think it will cost small businesses more money than it's worth.
President of the Small Business Chamber, Bob Older, worries the new law will make it harder for people to open small businesses in Delaware.
The 16th District State House Representative, Franklin Cooke, sponsored HB299. He said the new law will make purchasing goods and services more accessible for all Delawareans.
"In Delaware 5% of residents are unbanked and another 15% are underbanked," said Rep. Cooke. "Not everyone has credit."
Violations of this law could result in fines up to $2500.