WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Proposed legislation in Annapolis would make table games like blackjack and poker fully accessible online. The bill, introduced by a senator across the bridge, is receiving pushback in Worcester County.
 
Senator Ron Watson (D) from Prince George’s County is trying to modernize gambling. For the third year in a row, he's introduced legislation to legalize internet gaming, or iGaming.
 
"We just keep kicking the can down the road," said Watson.
 
He points to Delaware and Virginia, where iGaming is legal or could be soon, and said his proposal could give Maryland some of the money it needs to overcome the state's projected $1.5 billion deficit.
 
"We can't raise taxes all the time, right? We have to do better. We can't increase fees all the time, we have to do better," said Watson. "And we can do better if we think outside the box and stop burying our heads in the sand and do what other states around us are doing."

Funding Breakdown:

According to Watson, revenue from iGaming would be spread out. 1% would go towards Problem Gambling, and another 1% would go to Maryland's Lottery and Gaming Commission.
 
5% would be allocated to local education authorities, and the rest would help fund Maryland's Blueprint for Education.
 
However, Watson's proverbial gamble is drawing pushback from officials in Worcester County. At the forefront of the local opposition to iGaming is Ocean Downs Casino.
 
Bobbi Jones, General Manager of Ocean Downs Casino, provided WBOC with the following statement.
 
"Maryland's gaming industry was built to support jobs, tourism, and local communities," said Jones. "iGaming shifts gambling to phones and living rooms while putting those jobs and community investments at risk. That's not the direction Maryland should take."
 
The casino has the support of the Worcester County Commissioners. The government body unanimously sent a letter outlining its opposition to lawmakers in Annapolis.
 
"They[Ocean Downs Casino] spent money to invest in Worcester County. And in turn we want our folks to spend money there, as well as tourists, and then that can come directly back to the community," said Eric Fiori, Worcester County Commission Vice President. "We don't want anything to damage that relationship."
 
Since Ocean Downs opened in 2011, Fiori said it has put $46 million back into the community. He said that money has gone towards new police cars and funding for tech schools, among other endeavors.
 
"They've brought a lot of tax dollars to the county, and we want to see that keep happening," said Fiori.
 
Watson, however, said the legalization of iGaming could actually have the opposite effect. He said that in Pennsylvania, iGaming has increased revenue across all forms of gaming, such as slots and table games, by 10%.
 
He also doubled down on iGaming being a potential path forward to close the state's budget gap and make everyday living more affordable.
 
"The state of Maryland has to recognize we got big fish to fry," said Watson. "We're trying to reduce energy costs. We're trying to reduce taxes, but we can't do it by putting our heads in the sand and not grabbing new revenue that every other jurisdiction around us seems to be doing quite well."
 
SB 855 passed the first reading and was referred to the Budget and Taxation Committee, but it still has a long way to go before reaching Governor Wes Moore's desk.
 
Should the bill become law, it would take effect on July 1, 2026. 

