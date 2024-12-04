FREDERICA, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning in Kent County.
On December 4th, at approximately 1:00am, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says a house fire was reported in the 4000 block of Johnnycake Landing Road in Frederica.
The Frederica Fire Company and additional fire companies responded to the scene where a heavy fire was coming from the front and rear of the home. State fire officials say all occupants in the home were able to safely evacuate from the home. Unfortunately, some family pets did not survive.
There were no injuries reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office say the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were called to determine the cause of the fire. Those investigators are "continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that originated inside of the attached garage."