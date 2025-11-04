VIRGINIA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has defeated her Republican opponent to become the next Governor of Virginia, CBS has projected.
Just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, CBS called the election in favor of Spanberger over Winsome Earle-Sears.
Spanberger will now assume outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s role in Richmond. She is the first woman to hold the position in Virginia’s history. A retired CIA Case Officer and former U.S. Spanberger's campaign largely focused on strengthening public schools, making Virginia more affordable, and community safety.
Just before 8 p.m., Spanberger had 590,731 votes compared to Earle-Sears' 497,333 according to the AP.