Spanberger

VIRGINIA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has defeated her Republican opponent to become the next Governor of Virginia, CBS has projected.

Just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, CBS called the election in favor of Spanberger over Winsome Earle-Sears.

Spanberger will now assume outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s role in Richmond. She is the first woman to hold the position in Virginia’s history. A retired CIA Case Officer and former U.S. Spanberger's campaign largely focused on strengthening public schools, making Virginia more affordable, and community safety.

Just before 8 p.m., Spanberger had 590,731 votes compared to Earle-Sears' 497,333 according to the AP. 

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

