Young children can now receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID 19 vaccine. The CDC released a statement on Saturday recommending that children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years get vaccinated, leaving parents and caregivers to decide if they want to vaccinate their children.
Rebecca Ttraud is a little hesitant about the vaccine for her little ones because it is still fairly new.
"So with the vaccine, I think there are still some unknowns because it is relatively new,” Ttraud said. “I think that those you know for me would out way the possible benefits of getting it. "
But there are some parents like Kathleen Miller are considering the vaccine especially as a new school year approaches.
"For my little ones I'm not planning on vaccinating them anytime soon because they're in daycare and they're not really out that often,” Miller says. “For my 5-year-old who's about to start school in the fall, I'm considering it."
Melissa Dennis, who is a teacher in the Wicomico county school District, says that the important takeaway is to respect everybody's decision.
"I think it's important that as things get approved that people just continue to respect each other choices," Dennis. "I think that's where it gets get really sticky with a lot of people is they just don't want to respect the fact that again the reason why it's not mandated is because it is a choice."
So whether or not you decide to vaccinate your children common practices like washing your hands often can help keep everyone safe and having fun.