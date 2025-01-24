HARRINGTON, DE- The Delaware State Fairgrounds has announced that the Centre Ice Arena, the only ice rink in Southern Delaware, will permanently close after the 2024-2025 season. This decision has left parents and children heartbroken, as the rink has been a central part of the community for more than two decades.
For families like Kristyn Clifton’s, the Centre Ice Arena has been much more than just a place to skate—it has been a cherished part of their lives for years.
"My family’s been at the Centre Ice Rink for 20 years. My husband actually started playing with the Stars when they opened. We got married on the ice in 2005. It’s been an integral part of our family for as long as I can remember."
The announcement has sparked widespread disappointment, as many, like Kristyn, can't imagine the community without the rink.
"It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think that the fair is taking something so precious away from our community."
Danny Aguilar, General Manager of the Delaware State Fairgrounds, explained that the decision to close the rink comes after a mechanical failure last November and rising operational costs, adding that the Fairgrounds simply does not have the necessary funding to continue operations.
"One of our compressors needs a full replacement, as well as other important mechanical issues. There’s an immediate need of expending over half a million dollars in capital expenditures, and on top of it, an additional almost million dollars over the next two years to maintain the ice. That’s a challenge from a business perspective."
As the only ice rink in Southern Delaware, parents fear the closure will create a lasting gap in the community.
Eric Eldridge, a concerned parent and hockey coach, expressed the impact on local families like his own, who have relied on the rink for years.
"If this closes down, the only alternatives are to drive over to Easton, which is a long drive for a lot of people, or up to Newark, Delaware. The next closest rink is an hour and a half away, just from Harrington. So, it makes it a very big challenge for a lot of these players to continue to be able to play here."
In response to the closure announcement, a petition was created just hours ago to try and save the rink. With hundreds of signatures already, the community is rallying to try to reverse the decision.
The closure of the rink marks the end of a chapter many never saw coming, leaving a community to reflect on the lasting memories created on the ice over the past two decades.