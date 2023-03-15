Centreville Council Aids To Little Kidwell Ave Speeding Concerns

CENTREVILLE, Md. - Neighbors in Centerville voiced their concerns about speeding in the Little Kidwell Avenue neighborhood during the March. 7 council meeting.
Those in the neighborhood say the council's plan to install speed humps is a relief. But until they are put in, parents tell us their evening routines against fast drivers will continue.
For frustrated neighbors on Little Kidwell Ave. and Green St., speeding has gotten out of control. .
One neighbor on Green St. Brandon Bonner says, "I've seen people flying, and you can hear them shift multiple gears as they're going down the street. All of us have to yell 'CAR' for all of our kids to get out of the road and it's like playing Frogger sometimes."
Speed monitors were placed on Little Kidwell Ave. Council member Eric Johnson say they didn't record any outrageous violations. But as a resident of the street he says he has seen his fair share of racers and supports the speed humps.
"There were 4000 approximately cars that were clocked going through this particular development over the course of a week. The average speed ended up being better than what we would've expected. An interesting point that we had to consider that was the idea of the visualization of the speed camera was a deterrent," says Johnson.
Council woman Ashely Kaiser who lives on Green St. shares the same concerns with her neighbors. She says, "when you have a wide street like ours, people will it the gas." And, "It's the parents that leave Kennard Elementary that hit the gas." Kaiser added that one of the main reasons she ran for council was to solve the speeding concerns in the community. She said, "It's a place I want my sons to run around and be safe. It's not a freeway."
There's already a blinking stop-sign at the intersection. However, neighbor Katie Metzeger says that isn't enough for drivers.
"My husband and I both work from home. My office window overlooks the intersection, and I see people speeding, blowing the stop sign all day long. It's definitely a concern. We have a one-year-old son and we don't want to bring him out in the front yard just in case he takes off in the street and people are not respecting the stop sign," says Metzger.
The new YMCA going up nearby is only adding to the fears. Some said gym goers will use the neighborhood as a beltway, because their roads will eventually be connected. Neighbors said they'd be happy with more than one speed hump to deter speeding.
Johnson says public works is working on pricing for the speed hump. He added that they're also looking into changing the speed limit.