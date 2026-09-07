CENTREVILLE, Md.–Queen Anne's County officials announced repaving operations will impact access to the Kramer Center and a portion of Powell Street this week.
Crews will work to repave Powell Street and the Goodwill Fire Company parking lot starting Sept. 8, according to a press release. Work is expected to wrap up Sept. 11 at the earliest, weather permitting.
The Kramer Center at 104 Powell Street currently houses the Area Agency on Aging and the Department of Housing and Family Services.
The County says those with appointments or other business at the Kramer Center should allow extra time for arrival and follow directions to a temporary access route at North Liberty Street. Parking restrictions will also be in effect.
Drivers are urged to exercise increased caution in the area while work takes place.