SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has announced its newest addition to their K-9 Unit, and his name is Chaos.
On Monday, the Salisbury City Council voted to accept Chaos from Throw Away Dogs Project, a nonprofit that helps train dogs as law enforcement canines. The donation was organized by Delmarva K-9.
Chaos, a Belgian Malinois mix, was initially training in detecting bed bugs, but was reportedly found to have more of a knack for police work and detection training.
Alongside his handler PFC A. Gutierrez, Chaos completed a 6-week K-9 training program and was certified in explosive detection. Because Chaos was fully donated, the Police Department had only the 6-week training and necessary equipment to fund.
“Our K-9 unit has allowed our Police Department to have a more curated protocol for safety,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “By bringing in specially trained canines, we add a new layer of security for the residents of Salisbury as well as a new partner for an officer. We welcome Chaos to protect our community alongside his handler Officer Gutierrez.”
Chaos joins Axle, Bolt, and Hank at the Department, with shifts beginning this month.