QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD– The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced Chesapeake Bay Bridge construction will move on to include phase 1 of eastbound deck replacement.
Deck replacement is set to commence this month and is expected to be completed in Spring 2025, weather permitting.
MDTA says Construction will take place at night, utilizing off-peak lane closures and operating two-way traffic on the westbound span.
Crews will replace at least one section of decking per night, installing joint connection grates to safely reopen eastbound travel lanes by morning, according to MDTA.