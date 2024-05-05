KENT ISLAND, MD– The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced upcoming span and lane closures for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge the week of May 5 to 11 for bridge maintenance.
MDOT says that includes overnight eastbound span closures, during which two-way traffic will operate on the westbound span, and single-lane closures on the westbound span.
Work on the eastbound bridge deck replacement will take place at the following times, weather permitting:
- From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday evening through Thursday morning
- From 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday
- From 11 p.m. Saturday evening to 7 a.m. Sunday
Single-lane closures will be in effect on the westbound span for bridge preservation and maintenance at the following times, weather permitting:
- From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
MDOT says lane closures may begin early if traffic volumes allow.
For the latest bridge conditions, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).