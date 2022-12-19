Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&