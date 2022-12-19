MARYLAND - The Chesapeake Bay Bridge will begin using automated gates to guide cars through opening and closing lanes.
The Maryland Transportation Authority announced a new system to increase safety on the Bay Bridge. Starting Dec. 20, drivers on westbound US 50/301 approaching the Bay Bridge from the Eastern Shore will be among the first to experience the new gates as a part of the Automated Lane Closure System that will be replacing the use of barrels to close off lanes. While the system is being phased in, barrels will be used alongside the automated gates.
The Automated Lane Closure System uses horizontal swing gates, illuminated pavement markers, full-color dynamic message signs and overhead lane-use control signals to alert and guide motorists when lanes are opening and closing to accommodate two-way traffic operations on the westbound span.
The Maryland Transportation Authority says the system is intended to help protect employees by replacing a manual process with automation, while also giving drivers more time to safely switch into the correct lanes. Incident response time is also improved by enabling crews to switch between lane closure scenarios more rapidly.