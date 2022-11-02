Chesapeake Bay Foundation Releases Economic Impact Report on Fully Funding Pollution Reduction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released a report Wednesday on the economic impact of investing in practices that reduce polluted farm runoff.
The report details how businesses and workers in farmers’ communities would benefit from investment in helping the watershed states meet their agricultural pollution-reduction commitments under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint with conservation practices such as forested buffers, tree planting, and rotational grazing.
To read the full report, go to cbf.org/AgEcon
Roughly 90 percent of the pollution cuts states still must make will need to come from agriculture. Conservation practices in many cases are the most cost-effective way to achieve these reductions, according to the CBF.