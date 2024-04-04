CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is seeking environmental activists to join its Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards (VoiCeS) Program.
The six week program based in Cambridge includes four virtual classes and optional in-person field trips, according to CBF.
Classes will take place Thursdays starting April 18 until May 25.
Participants will explore Chesapeake Bay science and history and the impact of watershed restoration on fisheries and agriculture.
The program is tailored to adults, but welcomes learners of all ages, according to the program website.
The registration deadline is April 11 – and the program costs $25. CBF says scholarships are available.
To register or find more information, visit CBF’s website.