ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) announced its partners restored 640.5 miles of forest buffers in 2023 – the highest number planted across the watershed since 2016.
Forest buffers grow near rivers and streams, serving as critical contributors to water quality and aquatic habitats. They play a vital role in preventing nutrient and sediment runoff into the Chesapeake Bay Watershed as well as algae blooms – and protecting ecosystems from flooding.
While the amount of forest buffers has increased yearly since 2019, CBP says 2023 was the first year in which gains offset losses.
The group attributes the success in part to increased state and federal investments in programs which allow landowners to earn compensation for planting or maintaining forest buffers.
The 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement set a Forest Buffers Outcome target of 900 miles restored each year.
CBP partners came closest to reaching that goal in 2016, planting 676.4 miles of forest buffers, according to a press release.
In 2023, 298 miles were reported in Virginia, 40 miles in Maryland and under one mile in Delaware.
For more information, visit CBP’s website at www.chesapeakebay.net.