CRISFIELD, Md. – The Chesapeake Cowboys, a popular boat-docking organization on Delmarva, announced it has cancelled it’s scheduled tour for the summer season.
In a Facebook post last week, the organization said it would not be touring as a group this summer, citing high diesel fuel prices and the longer wait time for spare parts as the main reasons.
Erik Emery, owner and organizer of Chesapeake Cowboys, called it an unfortunate situation but said it was the only fair thing to do for both the watermen who compete as well as the events that host them. However, Emery said the events themselves are not all cancelled and some competitors who are part of the Chesapeake Cowboys organization may still be at those events. “All the events will be going on,” Emery said. “We're hoping that the local boats that are close to the locations will support these events to make sure the fire companies and everyone who puts them on will still raise some money.”
According to Emery, Chesapeake Cowboys have successfully toward areas around Delmarva and beyond for the past 15 years. He hopes, should prices come down, the organization will be back next season.