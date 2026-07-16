OGBYN

Courtesy of the CDC
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Office $7.5 Million was awarded to broaden health care access across Maryland, with over a quarter-million dollars going to maternal and child health care on the Eastern Shore. 
 
Governor Wes More says the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission provided the award in grant funding. The funds will support 14 projects in the state, serving more than 12,000 people within underserved communities, according to the governor.. 
 
“Everyone deserves access to healthcare; no matter your family background or your zip code,” said Gov. Moore.  
 
Among the awarded projects, Chesapeake Health Care in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties is slated to receive $279,000 to enhance access to obstetrical care. Officials say there is a critical shortage of obstetrical providers on the lower Eastern Shore.  The funding will help support obstetric services, health insurance enrollment support, transportation access, and case management, according to the Governor’s office. 

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