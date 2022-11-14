MARYLAND - Today, state officials released a draft plan to create a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area.
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes were joined by other state and local officials today at Burtis House in Annapolis. There, they released a draft legislation that would unite a series of parks, visitor centers, and other iconic Bay area locations to create a unified national recreation area.
They would provide more federal resources to the watershed region to celebrate its diverse cultural and economic history, conserve the environment, and foster public access to the Chesapeake Bay while spurring economic growth.
Along with the draft release, the lawmakers announced a public comment period on the draft text for 90 days that would allow community members to share comments and input on the plan.
"One of the main goals of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement is increasing public access to the Bay's resources. The draft legislation being announced today would help do just that" said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin.
The lawmakers are now accepting public comment on the proposed Chesapeake National Recreation Area legislation map. Those interested in more closely reviewing and providing feedback can do so at: https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/cnra
