CHESTER, Md. - The Maryland State Police have announced charges against a man including attempted murder in connection to a trooper-involved shooting in Queen Anne’s County last week.
Police say they were called to Sherman Way in Chester on reports of a man wielding a knife and making threats on April 16 just before 3:45 p.m. While police were speaking with the person who had called 911, authorities say Preston Scott Carter, 21, approached a trooper with the knife. The trooper then shot Carter, according to police.
Carter was then taken to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. No other injuries were reported.
After being treated at the hospital, Carter was then taken to Queen Anne’s County Detention Center on no bond on the following charges:
-Attempted first and second-degree murder
-Reckless endangerment
-Related assault charges
The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per MSP department policy. Police continue their investigation and say the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation into the incident.