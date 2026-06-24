CHESTER, Md. - The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the Taco Bell in Chester on June 18. They had received reports of a woman displaying a handgun during a verbal altercation with employees at the restaurant.
Deputies say they detained two people after arrival. The first was a woman matching the suspect's description, now identified as 30-year-old Ashely Andrews of Chester. The second was a person with Andrews' group who was involved in an on-going verbal argument with staff inside the Taco Bell.
After her detainment, deputies found and removed a loaded gun from Andrews. Restaurant staff then identified Andrews as the suspect and told police that she had become upset over her wait time for food. They also said that during the argument, Andrews told staff to meet her in the parking lot, then lifted her shirt to brandish her gun as she used threatening language towards the employees.
Deputies say they were able to review surveillance footage and video captured on an employee's cell phone, which showed Andrews acting as described by the employees by lifting her shirt to show her gun. Police add that she placed her hand on the grip of the gun while yelling at staff.
Andrews was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- 2nd Degree Assault
- Handgun on Person
- Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly Conduct
- Reckless Endangerment
Andrews was also trespassed from the Taco Bell.