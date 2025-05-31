KENT COUNTY, DE - Police say a Dover man died after a collision on North Dupont Highway.
Delaware State Police say the collision happened on May 30, around 7:47 p.m. According to state police, a minivan stopped at Rose Bowl Road pulled out in front of a motorcycle traveling south on North Dupont Highway. Troopers say the collision caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected.
The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Dover, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the Toyota, a 74-year-old man from Smyrna, sustained a minor injury and refused transport to the hospital.