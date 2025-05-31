DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

KENT COUNTY, DE -  Police say a Dover man died after a collision on North Dupont Highway.

Delaware State Police say the collision happened on May 30, around 7:47 p.m. According to state police, a minivan stopped at Rose Bowl Road pulled out in front of a motorcycle traveling south on North Dupont Highway. Troopers say the collision caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Dover, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the Toyota, a 74-year-old man from Smyrna, sustained a minor injury and refused transport to the hospital.

