CHESWOLD, Del.- This road to the Super Bowl is extra special for one member of Delmarva law enforcement.
Chief Chris Workman has served in the Cheswold Police Department for a decade, but its not all work and no play for this cop.
With a side gig as an Eagles security guard he found a way to combine his passions.
"I love my job now what I do now I totally love it but I mean that's a part time job that I just couldn't pass up," he said. "Right up until game time I'm usually right in the visitors tunnel when the visiting team runs out and gets booed by all the fans."
Mr. Workman said security is no walk in the park, with 10 to 12 hour work days.
"And there is a lot of walking so I get my steps in," he laughed.
But when your office is Lincoln Financial Field, it's inevitable for work to become and exciting game day experience.
"You can't beat that the atmosphere at the Linc, I know everybody says that, but it's just not like anything else," he said.
Chief Workman won't be able to make it to the Super Bowl, but he was front and center when the Eagles punched their ticker to the big game at the end of January.
"I would love to be able to go to the super Bowl but the NFC championship was kind of like my own Super Bowl," he said. "It was fantastic and the fans were out of this world."
Chief Workman tells us win or lose Sunday, you can expect to see him back on the sidelines helping protect the Eagles next season.