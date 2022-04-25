SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a child suffered burn injuries in a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in Salisbury.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at a two-story home located at 804 Hanson St.
It took the Salisbury Fire Department half an hour to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents.
One child, whose age has not been released, sustained burn injuries and was transported to Bayview Burn Center for treatment.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in a first-floor bedroom. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.