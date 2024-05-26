Child Struck in Crash into Laurel House

LAUREL, DE– The Laurel Police Department is investigating a car crash into a house which left a child injured.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Street shortly before 4 p.m. on May 25 for reports of a crash with pedestrian injuries.
Officers learned a 2010 Ford Focus, driven by 25-year-old Odes Fleurgeme, had driven through a grass lawn and two fences before crashing into the driver’s house, also striking his 6-year-old son, who was sitting on the steps.
The boy reportedly sustained a leg injury in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital and later released, according to police.
Investigation revealed Fleurgeme was turning out of his driveway when he suddenly accelerated with the steering wheel still tightly turned. Police say he then pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, launching the car into the house.
Electric and utility connections were also damaged during the crash, according to a press release.
Police say Fleurgeme received citations for inattentive driving and inadequate brakes.
Laurel Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.