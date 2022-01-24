CHINCOTEAGUE, VA. - Search teams were out again Monday looking for a missing 17 year old after a boat capsized this weekend. Authorities say four people were in a hunting boat when a wave hit the boat, causing all four people on board to go into the water. A good samaritan was able to rescue two of the passengers. The coast guard recovered one body and the remaining victim is still missing. Virginia Marine Police Colonel Matt Rogers says the community has come together during this tough time.
“The support is just overwhelming and obviously it helps us with the ability to be able to accomplish the mission, which our mission now is to bring this gentleman home to his family for their closure,” Rogers said.
Businesses and people in the community have offered food, gift cards, and places to stay in the wake of the tragedy. Volunteers have helped in the search effort both from land and in boats. Tammy Rosanova was searching once again Monday afternoon.
“It was so important for me to come and help and do search and rescue just as a volunteer because I am a mother of three teenagers and one is a duck hunter and I could not ever imagine being put in this family's shoes, and I want to do everything I can to help them,” Rosanova said.
Rogers says search efforts will continue until the Virginia Marine Police can bring closure to the family.