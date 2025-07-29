CHINCOTEAGUE, VA -- Preparations are still being made ahead of the 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Wednesday.
One of those preparations was the annual vet check on Tuesday morning. At the check, veterinarians assess whether or not each horse is healthy enough to swim across the Assateague Channel.
Hunter Leonard, the public information officer with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, told WBOC it's an important milestone for their department.
"Everybody's super excited," Leonard said. "It's a personal milestone for us. Like, 'Look, we made it to the 100th! We did it!' There aren't very many events that ever make it that far."
The Chincoteague Pony Swim will look different this year than in years past. A threat made against the event earlier this year has led to increased security at the event.
Visitors are restricted from bringing umbrellas, large water bottles, coolers, or backpacks. Clear bags are permitted and can be purchased at the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce building. All items brought to the event on Wednesday will be subject to search.
Leonard said local and state authorities have been working together prior to the event, and that it has been important for them to exercise caution.
"You'll notice a really large increase in presence of law enforcement, whether it be dogs or police officers undercover, everybody's here," Leonard said. "We're working with them, so if you see something, say something. It's one of those things where it's better to say something and it be nothing."
Joanne Moore is the executive director for the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. Moore said her department has been taking calls all day from people coming to the event, and that they expect a record turnout this year.
"We have been booked out of accommodations and boat cruises for months," Moore said. "If someone has a cancellation, we're able to fill that for them for a few minutes based on how many calls we are getting."
Some businesses are also getting in on the festivities. The Chincoteague Pony Centre, which had spent years closed down, was able to re-open on Monday prior to the 100th anniversary swim. In addition to selling Chincoteague Pony merchandise, the stable also offers rides on real Chincoteague ponies.
"We have had a lot of the visitors from the pony swim," Monica Shubert, who supplied the business's eight ponies, said. "Some people have been brought to tears just to get close to a Chincoteague pony."
Cailee Shubert trains horses at the centre. Shubert said allowing people to get personal with Chincoteague ponies helps extend the magic from the week.
"We've had a lot of people come in and say they want to do something different in honor of the 100th anniversary," Shubert said. "It's amazing trying to tell people about the ponies, my love for them, and getting them to love them just as much as I do."
The 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim kicks off Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. You can watch it live on the Delmarva Sports Network.