CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague is strongly urging residents and visitors in low-lying and flood-prone areas to voluntarily evacuate Wednesday, with tides forecast to reach 6.5 feet Thanksgiving morning.
In an 11 a.m. update Wednesday, town officials said rising tide forecasts point to potentially historic flooding in parts of Chincoteague Island. The town anticipates the Chincoteague Causeway will close and warned that floodwaters could cover roads and enter homes and businesses. Power outages are also possible.
Officials urged anyone planning to leave to do so Wednesday while roads are still safely accessible. The town said it is especially concerned about people with medical conditions, limited mobility or a need for electrically powered medical equipment.
Emergency services will remain operational, but the town warned that flooding could delay crews or prevent them from reaching some parts of the island.
The evacuation recommendation is voluntary. Officials urged people to avoid driving through flooded roads and to monitor the Town of Chincoteague’s official Facebook page and CodeRED emergency notifications for updates.