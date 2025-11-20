CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Chincoteague town leaders are moving toward the possible purchase of a two-acre waterfront property on South Main Street, a deal they say would preserve rare public access along the Chincoteague Channel and protect open space on the rapidly developing south end of town.
Town council is holding a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed ordinance that would authorize negotiations with the property owner and set aside funding for the purchase. The ordinance does not finalize a sale. Instead, it allows the town attorney and town manager to begin negotiating a contract, with any signed agreement not expected before the December council meeting.
According to the council’s presentation, the parcel includes more than 400 linear feet of accessible waterfront and is described as the last remaining large undeveloped tract along the channel. Leaders say the lot has largely remained vacant after previously serving as a storage yard and is already cleared and ready for construction.
The proposed purchase price is $2.25 million. Town materials state the acquisition would be funded fully through town reserves with no additional tax increase.
Mayor Denise Bowden said the town sees the property as an investment in public access and coastal character, pointing to the unspoiled views and the lack of comparable open space on the south side of Main Street.
If negotiations lead to a finalized purchase, town leaders envision converting the land into a multi-purpose public waterfront destination. The council presentation lists possible uses including fishing and crabbing access, observation decks for rocket launches and sunsets, event space for concerts or festivals, picnic areas, and non-motorized boating launches. Officials say community input would help guide the final design.
Bowden has also compared the long-term potential to Robert N. Reed Park, which the town bought and revitalized in the early 2000s and which now hosts waterfront recreation and community events.
Some concerns have been raised about whether the town should prioritize other needs, but Bowden said those projects are still moving forward and that the land purchase would not require borrowing.
After Thursday’s public hearing, council is expected to discuss the proposal and may vote on whether to open negotiations. If a contract is reached, a separate vote would be required to complete the purchase.