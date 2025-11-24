CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Police Department is warning local businesses and neighbors of a false fundraising effort allegedly claiming the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale Hitch Team would be attending the town’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade in December.
The Police Department says they have been made aware of a person claiming the Clydesdales have been confirmed and who they say is asking local businesses for money to fund their arrival. According to police, the Clydesdales are not scheduled to come to Chincoteague and no legitimate fundraising is currently being held to bring them to the island.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce also posted on social media Monday saying they had received confirmation from Anheuser-Busch that the Clydesdales would not be attending the Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. According to the Anheuser-Busch website, the Clydesdale team is scheduled to attend an event in Nacogdoches, Texas on Dec. 6, the same day as the Chincoteague parade.
Authorities are asking businesses and residents not to donate to anyone making the claim and ask anyone who contributed or has been approached about the fundraiser to contact them at 757-336-3155.