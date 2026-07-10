CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says a new pony foal has died.
They say they were alerted that foal #80 was not with its mother Courtney's Island Dove on July 8. After investigating the report, it was found to be true, and the foal was unable to be found without a known location or basis point.
Fire company officials say there are many potential causes of death that can happen quickly when foals are only a few days old. They add that Dove did not seem distressed so it is likely that she was present when her foal died.