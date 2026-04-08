ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, famously known as the Saltwater Cowboys, launched an all-day rescue effort on Tuesday in an attempt to save a Chincoteague Pony.
According to the fire company, pony Gidget’s Beach Baby was spotted from a boat tour on April 7 stuck in the mud far out in the marsh. One cowboy was able to get two of the mare’s legs unstuck while help was on the way. Once another volunteer arrived, the two were able to get the horse fully free from the mud and provided water, grain, and hay.
After numerous efforts to get the mare to remain standing, the cowboys say an additional 9 volunteers responded to the scene by truck and boat. The fire company says it became increasingly apparent that the mare’s health was deteriorating. Volunteers then moved the horse using a tarp and by hand to lift her into a boat and take her to a trailer.
Once at the medical barn, the fire company says Beach Baby was given IV fluids and calcium to alleviate dehydration and exhaustion. Despite their efforts, the mare was still unable to stand. Volunteers provided a blanket for the exhausted mare, and she passed away peacefully, according to the fire company.
“We are grateful for her 2023 colt with Hoppy; Triton, a future herd stallion who carries on her looks and both parent’s genetics,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said on Tuesday. “She also has a 2018 filly Carlie Marie on the island as well.”
The Saltwater Cowboys thanked Beach Baby’s donors and the volunteers who “battled in the mud for hours and all the care given to her till the end.”