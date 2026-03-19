ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has shared news of the very first foal of 2026 on Virginia's side of Assateague Island.
According to a social media post shared by the Fire Company, DSC Photography first spotted the foal on Thursday, March 19.
DSC Photography says the foal is the offspring of Catwalk Chaos & Prince. The Chestnut Pinto was spotted after 415 miles of hiking to look for first foal of 2026, according to the Darcy and Steve Cole of DSC Photography.
"It has finally begun," the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, otherwise known as the Saltwater Cowboys, said on Thursday.