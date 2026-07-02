CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.– The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Carnival gets underway July 2, leading up to the 101st annual Pony Swim July 29.
Festivities will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on the following dates:
- July 2-4
- July 10-11
- July 24-25
- July 27-Aug. 1
Officials say the carnival offers classic rides and games, Eastern Shore favorite foods including clam and oyster fritters, live entertainment and much more.
Independence Day fireworks are scheduled to shoot off at 9 p.m. on July 4, with a rain date of July 11.
While attendance is free, proceeds from Pony Swim events will benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
Additional Pony Swim events are planned as follows:
- July 24: Neptune raffle ticket sales start
- July 25: South Herd roundup starts at 7 a.m.
- July 26: North Herd roundup starts at 6 a.m.
- July 27: Beach Walk starts around 6 a.m.
- July 28: Vet checks and buyback selections
- July 29: Pony Swim takes place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- July 30: Foal auctions start at 8 a.m.
- July 31: Adult ponies swim back
The Pony Swim will take place during slack tide between 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. on July 29, followed by a rest period and parade to the carnival grounds.
Saltwater Cowboys will raffle off Neptune, the first non-buyback foal to reach the shore, at 7:30 p.m. on July 29. Officials say ticketholders must be present for a chance to win.
Foal auctions are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on July 30 at the carnival grounds, before adult ponies swim back to Assateague Island the morning of July 31.
Find more information on Pony Swim events on the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce's website.