BRIDGEVILLE, De. - Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield took a flight in Chopper 16 to follow the path of Saturday's deadly tornado in Sussex County, surveying the damage. Take a look.
Chopper 16 Gets Firsthand Look at Tornado's Path in Sussex County
Dan Satterfield
